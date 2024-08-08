Ely Buendia to release new single, album

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – OPM icon Ely Buendia is returning with new music as he announced that he will release a new single, “Bulaklak sa Buwan,” on August 16.

“I’ve been working on new music and I’m excited to finally share it with you,” the singer-songwriter said in an Instagram post.

“Bulaklak sa Buwan” will serve as Buendia’s first new single in almost three years following his 2021 solo “Metro.”

The Eraserheads frontman mentioned that the track “Bulaklak sa Buwan” is part of his upcoming solo album titled Method Adaptor, which will be out on November 8. Aside from the album being released under Offshore Music, other details about it have yet to be disclosed.

Notably, Method Adaptor will be Buendia’s second album as a solo artist. He last released a full-length solo album in 2000 with Wanted Bedspacer.

Aside from his solo activities, Buendia is also busy doing a reunion concert world tour with former Eraserheads bandmates Raimund Marasigan, Buddy Zabala, and Marcus Adoro. Their shows in Singapore and Dubai are set for November and December, respectively.

Eraserheads will also be releasing a documentary titled Combo on the Run. It appears to be an inside look into the band’s remarkable Manila reunion show back in December 2022. A release date for the film has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com