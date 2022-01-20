‘Encanto’ hit ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ is highest-charting Disney song since 1995

Lin-Manuel Miranda's catchy bop 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' surpasses 'Let It Go' from 'Frozen!'

MANILA, Philippines – Disney’s Frozen has let go of a record – the studio’s newest animated feature Encanto and its hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has now become the highest-charting soundtrack hit from a Disney animation film since 1995.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s catchy, LSS-inducing bop has overtaken Frozen’s Oscar-winning “Let It Go” by Idina Menzel, which recently held the title of the most successful Billboard Hot 100 Disney soundtrack song for 26 years.

According to Billboard, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” currently has over 29 million streams and 8,000 downloads already sold. It reached the number four spot on this week’s chart. “Let It Go” reached number five in April 2014.

The song is performed by cast members Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, and Stephanie Beatriz, who play Pepa, Felix, Dolores, Camilo, Isabela, and Mirabel in the film. In the song, they talk about their long-lost brother Bruno and a myriad of problems they believe was caused by their estranged sibling, who could see the future.

The only Disney animation soundtrack songs to ever be a part of Billboard’s top five were Aladdin’s “A Whole New World” by Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle, which hit number one in 1993; Pocahontas’ “Colors of the Wind” by Vanessa Villiams, which landed on number four in 1995; and The Lion King’s “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” by Elton John, which landed in the same spot in 1995.

Walt Disney’s latest film celebrates Colombia’s diversity, its people, and its music, and sends a message about overcoming challenges, said singer and composer Carlos Vives. The musical’s soundtrack was written by In the Heights, Hamilton, and Tick, Tick… Boom! creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Encanto has become one of the most successful animated hits in the pandemic era, earning over $222 million to date worldwide and $93.1 million in the US.

It won the Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Feature Film in January. – Rappler.com