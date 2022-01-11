WATCH: ENHYPEN dazzles in ‘Blessed-Cursed’ music video

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop group ENHYPEN released on Monday, January 10, the music video for “Blessed-Cursed,” the title track of their repackaged studio album DIMENSION: ANSWER.

“Blessed-Cursed,” a track infused with hip hop and hard rock elements, sees the seven members of ENHYPEN at their darkest yet, singing about being restricted by society’s expectations.

Compared to their previous releases, the members said that the new song had a different vibe. “The biggest difference is the atmosphere and concept. We wanted to have a strong and powerful image this time,” Heeseung said in an online press conference, according to Soompi.

Jay continued, “We’re not limiting ourselves to a certain kind of concept, but we’re working our hardest to show the best possible performance we can at the moment.”

DIMENSION: ANSWER serves as the repackaged version of their album DIMENSION: DILEMMA, which was released in October 2021. Aside from the original eight songs from DIMENSION: DILEMMA, the repackaged album includes three new tracks: “Blessed-Cursed,” “Polaroid Love,” and “Outro: Day 2.”

Composed of seven members – Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki – ENHYPEN was formed through the survival reality show I-LAND.

The group made their debut in November 2020 under BE:LIFT Lab, a joint label by CJ ENM Entertainment and Big Hit Entertainment (now known as HYBE Labels). – Rappler.com