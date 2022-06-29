ENHYPEN to hold first world tour in September

The K-pop group’s world tour will include stops in Japan and the US

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean K-pop boy group ENHYPEN will be kicking off its first-ever world tour starting with a concert in Seoul in September, agency BeLift Lab confirmed on Tuesday, June 28.

“It’s true that ENHYPEN plan to hold their first world tour this year, with a domestic concert taking place in mid-September,” said a BeLift Lab representative according to Soompi.

The world tour will include shows in Japan and the United States. Further details have yet to be announced.

This will be ENHYPEN’s first international tour since their debut in November 2020.

Along with the tour announcement, the K-pop group has also released a preview of the songs in their comeback album, Manifesto : Day 1.

The third mini album will be containing a total of six tracks, including “Future Perfect (Pass the MIC),” “Walk The Line,” “ParodoXXX Invasion,” “TFW (That Feeling When),” “Shout Out,” and “Foreshadow.”

ENHYPEN is set to make its group comeback with Manifesto : Day 1 on July 4.

Composed of Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki, ENHYPEN is a seven-member K-pop boy group known for hit tracks “Polaroid Love,” “FEVER,” and “Drunk-Dazed.” They were formed in the 2020 survival competition show I-Land.

ENHYPEN last took center stage in January with Dimension : Answer, a repackaged album of the group’s first full-length album Dimension : Dilemma. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.