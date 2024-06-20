Eraserheads brings back ‘Huling El Bimbo’ world tour in 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The second half of 2024 is shaping up to be an exciting time for the band and Eraserhead fans, with an upcoming film and other exclusive content on the horizon

MANILA, Philippines – Calling all E’Heads fans! The Eraserheads are going back on the road to treat their overseas supporters to an extended reprise of their 2023 world tour, the Filipino rock band announced at a press conference on Wednesday, June 19.

With additional dates and new locations, vocalist Ely Buendia, bassist Buddy Zabala, guitarist Marcus Adoro, and drummer Raimund Marasigan will be bringing their Huling El Bimbo World Tour 2024 back to North America, along with shows in Asia and the Middle East from July until December 2024.

The Huling El Bimbo World Tour 2024 stops comprise the following dates and venues:

July 6: Hawaii Convention Center, Honolulu, USA

July 12: The Warfield, San Francisco, USA

July 13: The Peacock Theater, Los Angeles, USA

July 19: Pechanga Resort Casino, Temecula

July 21: The Great Canadian Casino Resort, Toronto, Canada

November 23: The Arena @ Expo, Singapore

December 8: Dubai Exhibition Centre, Dubai

ANOTHER FINE TIME. The official poster for the Eraserheads’ Huling El Bimbo World Tour 2024. Photo by Atari Academia

As the tour name suggests, attendees can look forward to the Eraserheads performing singles off their extensive catalog of hits. Members of the band shared that these live renditions are made all the more special this time around, given their more mature disposition as artists, much to the delight of their long-time listeners.

“There are some songs in our catalog na (that), as a matter of fact, we wanted to re-record the whole thing,” Buendia told Rappler, clarifying that this desire did not stem from wanting to own their masters.

He continued: “For example, there’s a song in the setlist now, ‘Shake Your Head,’ that I think is a better arrangement than the one in the album. So that’s always something we look forward to as musicians, is to sort of become true to our professions, which is being musicians and actually still applying the inspiration that we were into back then when we were just starting out.”

WITH A SMILE. Band members Buddy, Ely, Raymund, and Marcus discuss their 2024 plans. Photo by Mika Geronimo/Rappler

BACK ON THE ROAD. The Eraserheads are joined by event partners for a photo-op. Photo by Mika Geronimo/Rappler

In that same light, the group is revamping the 2023 setlist to accommodate more of their underrated tracks as well as a few song covers here and there, which are meant to come across as surprise “easter eggs” that provide cheeky references for each tour stop.

For more staunch supporters of the Eraserheads, the tour’s VIP Soundcheck Experience is also a sought-after opportunity to witness the band play their own personal favorites live – ones that may not have made the cut for their recurring setlist.

An Eraserheads film is also in the works, to be helmed by DVent Productions CEO and film director Maria Diane Ventura. The film, titled Eraserheads: Combo On The Run, appears to be an inside look into the band’s remarkable Manila reunion show back in December 2022.

The film was said to be in the final stretch of post-production, with its trailer set to premiere “at one of the biggest and most exciting conventions in the world” on July in San Diego, California, USA.

FROM STAGE TO SCREEN. The official poster for the upcoming Eraserheads film. Photo from DVent Productions

The band is also looking to maximize its social media presence with the launch of its official YouTube channel, where fans can revisit past concert performances and be granted access to exclusive content, such as rehearsal and tour clips. They can also score official merchandise through the Eraserheads’ Official Merch Site, which will be made available worldwide on Friday, June 21.

The Eraserheads is a four-member group that has established themselves as a household name in the local music industry through songs like “Ang Huling El Bimbo,” “With A Smile,” “Spolarium,” and “Huwag Ka Nang Matakot.” – Rappler.com