‘Mabuhay ang Noypi!’: Eraserheads honored to receive UP Gawad Oblation Medal

'The Eraserheads would not exist without UP,' Ely Buendia says

MANILA, Philippines – “Mabuhay ang Noypi!,” Marcus Adoro said, as he and the rest of the Filipino OPM rock band Eraserheads received their UP Gawad Oblation 2024 medals last Tuesday, August 20 at the Executive House in the UP Diliman campus.

The four members received the “highest honor” that the university can bestow, considered a “symbol of deep gratitude for the extraordinary service rendered with or in [UP’s] name.”

Eraserheads members Marcus Adoro, Ely Buendia, Raimund Marasigan, and Buddy Zabala each received a medal, proudly displaying it to a cheering crowd during the ceremony.

Designed by the late artist and professor Leo Abaya, the Gawad Oblation Medal takes inspiration from the early Philippine flags, UP’s signature colors, and the iconic Oblation statue to represent “history and the importance of humanity” in the university’s achievements.

A fitting tribute

Key figures from UP such as university president Angelo Jimenez, and notable alumni Francis Lumen and Robin Rivera presented the awards, paying homage to the Eraserheads’ rich legacy of building the country’s soundscape and serving as unofficial ambassadors of Filipino culture.

“Beyond the music, I witnessed something extraordinary: their unwavering commitment to their craft,” Francis Lumen, CEO of WEU Event Management Services shared. Lumen’s first introduction to the Eraserheads was far from home, through the group receiving the MTV International Viewers Choice Award, when Lumen worked with the TV network.

UP’s very own Symphony Orchestra String Quartet prepared a tribute to the legendary Filipino band, with an Eraserheads medley arranged by Manila String Machine’s Jose Carlo Tuazon. With violins, violas, and cellos, they interpreted hit songs such as “Ang Huling El Bimbo,” “Ligaya,” and “Alapaap” with classical musicality.

Members of the Eraserheads listen to a classical rendition of their hits. Ally de Leon/Rappler

Grateful to their alumna

Upon receiving the Gawad Oblation medal, each member expressed their deepest gratitude to the audience.

Lead guitarist Marcus Adoro reminisced about the group’s days at the national university, citing fond memories at UP landmarks such as the Sunken Garden and the UP Library. “Ipagpapatuloy namin ang pagtataguyod at pagsulong ng diwa ng Noypi. Mabuhay ang Noypi,” Adoro said. (We will continue to promote the spirit of being Pinoy. Long live the Pinoy.)

Bassist Buddy Zabala attested to Adoro’s statements by thanking UP for the “many unforgettable experiences, academic and otherwise,” which have made their way into the band’s renowned songs. “My world expanded, no, exploded…. Our experiences in the university inform our storytelling,” according to Zabala.

“From that point on, [I learned that] music can get me through anything in life,” lead vocalist Ely Buendia said as he shared an anecdote about passing a difficult Spanish class by giving his then-professor a demo of his music, a year prior to meeting his bandmates to be.

“The Eraserheads would not exist without UP,” Buendia shared.

“Walang humpay na pasasalamat at padayon,” drummer Raimund Marasigan addressed the crowd after thanking his family for their support and patience amidst the group’s decades-long journey. “Dito nagsimula kahit na hindi nakapagtapos. Salamat sa karangalan, parang grumadweyt na rin kami ngayon,” he added.

(I give my endless thanks and I will keep going. This is where it all started, even though we didn’t finish. Thanks for the honor; it feels like we’ve graduated now).

The band continues to prove its longevity and influence in the industry as they go on the Huling El Bimbo world tour, with upcoming stops in Singapore and Dubai. Prior to this, in 2022, the band reunited for the Huling El Bimbo concert at SMDC Festival Grounds in front of a crowd of 75,000. – Rappler.com