Can’t get over the Eraserheads reunion? Check out these covers by SB19, Alex Bruce, and more

MANILA, Philippines – The Eraserheads reunion concert has come and gone, but those who were there have not stopped thinking about the epic December 22 show.

Attended by a crowd of 75,000, the concert has sparked a new wave of Eraserheadsmania, potentially sharing the iconic rock band’s legacy to a new generation – especially now that young artists have released their take on Eraserheads classics.

P-pop superstars SB19 led the charge with their version of “Christmas Party,” a holiday track off Eraserheads’ fourth studio album, Fruitcake. The 2022 version, released just before Christmas, blends the boy group’s dance-pop/ hip-hop style seamlessly into one of Eraserheads’ most upbeat songs.

At the same time, pop rock band NOBITA released their slower, jazzier take on “Magasin,” from Circus, Eraserheads’ second studio album.

Meanwhile, Eraserheads’ most famous song, “Ang Huling El Bimbo,” got a dreamy revamp from singer-songwriter Ace Banzuelo, who remakes the song in his signature bedroom-pop style

Teaming up for a remake of “Superproxy” were soul/rock trio of Mercury, Any Name’s Okay vocalist Sof Abrogar, and rapper Alex Bruce. Their version does away with the song’s iconic opening riff for a spacey, electronic arrangement that makes the song sound brand new, while Francis M’s original rap part is updated by Alex, who borrows a couple of lines from the late master rapper before ending the song with her own verses.

Eraserheads songs, of course, have been covered for decades by other artists – from APO Hiking Society to Itchyworms to Rico J Puno. Two tribute albums, Ultraelectromagnetic Jam and The Reunion feature various Filipino artists covering Eraserheads songs. – Rappler.com