Eraserheads to go on world tour in May

The band will pass through several cities in the United States and Canada

MANILA, Philippines – It isn’t the Eraserheads “huling El Bimbo” after all. The iconic rock band is setting off on a world tour in May.

Bassist Buddy Zabala confirmed the news to Rappler on February 8, and shared tour dates and locations. The band will be making stops in the following cities:

May 19: Las Vegas, USA

May 20: Los Angeles, USA

May 25 and 26: San Francisco, USA

June 3: Vancouver, Canada

June 9, Winnipeg, Canada

June 10: Edmonton, Canada

June 16: Toronto, Canada

June 17: New York, USA

According to an ABS-CBN report, each show will be a unique two-hour concert featuring some of the band’s signature songs as well as tracks that will be performed only in those venues.

The foursome, known for hits like “Ang Huling El Bimbo,” “Overdrive,” “Alapaap,” and “With A Smile,” last played together in a reunion concert on December 22, 2022.

According to organizers, some 75,000 people attended the concert, which ran for over three hours at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque. The band’s setlist included the entirety of their album Cutterpillow, as well as other fan favorites.

Prior to their reunion concert, members Buddy, Ely Buendia, Raymund Marasigan, and Marcus Adoro performed with their own separate bands. They held a goodbye concert in March 2009, and only played together sporadically from 2012 to 2014. – Rappler.com