LOOK: Eric Nam is coming back to Manila 

MANILA, Philippines – Korean-American R&B singer Eric Nam is bringing his There and Back Again World Tour to the Philippines.

Eric announced on Wednesday, August 24, that he’ll be performing at the Samsung Hall on November 10.

His Asia tour also includes stops in Singapore, Taipei, and Seoul.

Tickets can be purchased on his official website starting September 8.

Eric last performed in the Philippines in January 2022 for his Before We Begin Asia Tour. He is known for hits “I Don’t Know You Anymore,” “Love Die Young,” “Congratulations,” “Miss You,” and “Come Through.” – Rappler.com