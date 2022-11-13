EVERGLOW, AKMU, and MOMOLAND are coming to Manila

MANILA, Philippines – Ripple Society announced on Friday, November 11, that K-pop groups EVERGLOW, AKMU, and MOMOLAND will grace the stage for their inaugural Ripples For Hope event.

Titled Ripples For Hope 2022: A K-pop Friendship Day & Night, the event will see 19 fan clubs of several K-pop groups compete for six games to take home the first Ripple Champion title.

“Are you ready to witness the ultimate collision of K-Pop fan clubs in the Philippines? Here is the true test of strength and friendship of our Hallyu community,” they said.

PLUS, 3 K-Pop acts, @EVERGLOW_twt, MOMOLAND, and @official_akmu, to end the night with explosive performances!



Witness all these and more only at the RIPPLES FOR HOPE 2022: A K-POP FRIENDSHIP DAY & NIGHT on November 26, 12 NN onwards at MOA Arena!#RIPPLESFORHOPE2022 — The Ripple Society (@RippleSociety) November 11, 2022

The one-day event will take place on November 26 at the Mall of Asia Arena, and will be capped off by performances from the three K-pop acts.

Prices have yet to be announced but tickets will go on sale starting November 19. – Rappler.com