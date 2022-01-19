EXO’s Chen, wife welcome second child

The K-pop star, who welcomed his first daughter in April 2020, is now a father of two

MANILA, Philippines – EXO member Chen welcomed his second child with his wife on Wednesday, January 19.

According to Soompi, the K-pop star’s agency SM Entertainment confirmed the arrival of his second child two months after they announced that he and his wife were expecting in November. The gender of the baby has not been revealed.

Chen announced that he was married to his non-celebrity wife in January 2020. They welcomed their first child – a daughter – in April. Chen enlisted in October, and is currently serving in the military as a public service worker. He is expected to be discharged in 2022.

Chen, whose real name is Kim Jong-dae, debuted under the K-pop group EXO in 2012. He’s also part of the sub-unit EXO-CBX and participated in activities for SM The Ballad.

Aside from Chen, three other EXO members have enlisted in the military – including Xiumin, D.O., and Suho.

In South Korea, able-bodied males from the ages of 18 to 28 are required to render almost two years of military service, with few exemptions, including athletes who have won in international competitions. – Rappler.com