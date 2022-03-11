He’s back! EXO’s Suho to release solo album

COMEBACK. EXO member Suho will be releasing a new album this year.

The singer is making his first comeback since completing military service in February

MANILA, Philippines – Get ready, EXO-L’s! South Korean singer Suho from EXO is set to release his second solo album in April, which will be the singer’s first official comeback since he completed his mandatory military service in mid-February.

On Thursday, March 10, media outlet News1 reported that the singer will be releasing a comeback in the next month. According to Soompi, the singer’s agency SM Entertainment confirmed these reports.

“Suho is preparing a solo album with the aim of making a comeback in April. Please show lots of interest,” the statement read.

Shortly after being discharged from the military in February 2022, EXO’s official Twitter account posted a mysterious 18-second video teaser, hinting at a possible comeback.

Suho made his solo debut with his mini-album Self Portrait back in March 2020. His debut album was certified Platinum and topped the iTunes charts.

He enlisted in the military in May 2020.

EXO is one of the most popular and influential K-pop acts that debuted in 2012. – with reports from Samantha Onglatco/Rappler.com

Samantha Onglatco is a Rappler intern under the Lifestyle & Entertainment section.