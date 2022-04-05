WATCH: EXO’s Suho stars in melancholic video for ‘Grey Suit’

MANILA, Philippines – EXO’s Suho made his much-awaited solo comeback on Monday, April 4, with the release of his second mini-album Grey Suit.

Described as a progressive rock track, “Grey Suit” highlights Suho’s vocal prowess as he sings about finding joy again in being reunited with his lover after coming out of a desolate stage in his life.

The six-track album, which Suho participated in producing, has time as its main theme.

Grey Suit marks Suho’s second release as a solo artist, following his solo debut album Self-Portrait in March 2020.

It also serves as the artist’s comeback after being discharged from the military in February 2022. He enlisted in the military in May 2020.

'Comeback' SUHO, the solo album 'Grey Suit' gathering attention with a band sound & attractive vocal!

EXO debuted in 2012 under SM Entertainment and has since become among the most popular and influential K-pop acts. They are known for hits “Call Me Baby,” “Love Me Right,” “Growl,” “Overdose,” and “Ko Ko Bop.”

Their latest album, Don’t Fight The Feeling, was released in June 2021. – Rappler.com