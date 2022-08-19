EXO’s Xiumin to make solo debut

SOLO. EXO's Xiumin is gearing up for his first album.

MANILA, Philippines – It’s true – Xiumin of K-pop boy group EXO is set to make his solo debut!

According to a Soompi report, Korean media had already speculated that the EXO member was gearing up for a solo release. On Thursday, August 18, Xiumin’s agency SM Entertainment confirmed the reports.

“Xiumin is scheduled to release his first solo album in late September,” responded SM Entertainment. The official EXO Twitter account also confirmed the news in a tweet.

An exact release date and other details have yet to be announced by the label.

The EXO sub-vocalist is the seventh member of his K-pop group to make a solo debut. Baekhyun, Chen, Lay, Suho, D.O., and Kai. Chanyeol and Sehun are the only remaining EXO members who have not yet gone solo.

Xiumin previously starred in several musicals across South Korea, such as School OZ, Return: The Promise of the Day, Return, and Hadestown, which finished its run in early 2022.

He has also lent his voice to the soundtracks of Korean dramas Falling for Challenge, Mr. Queen, and Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo.

Xiumin officially debuted with EXO on April 8, 2012, under the EXO-M subgroup. In 2016, he joined another EXO subunit, EXO-CBX, with members Baekhyun and Chen.

The K-pop star enlisted for South Korea’s mandatory military service in May 2019 while D.O. enlisted in July 2019, causing the two members to miss out on EXO’s “OBSESSION” comeback. Xiumin was discharged from the military in December 2020. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.