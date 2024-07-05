FELIP releases first solo album ‘7sins’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FELIP calls his new album a "journey of honesty and acceptance about unsaid feelings and emotions."

The singer-songwriter is slated to hold his first solo concert on July 27

MANILA, Philippines – FELIP, also known as SB19’s Ken, released his first solo album ‘7sins’ on Friday, July 5.

He described the nine-track album as a “journey of acknowledging human shortcomings.” The songs also represent the seven deadly sins and the feelings and emotions connected to each sin.

“One must acknowledge that people make mistakes to accept these feelings. The sins of envy, wrath, greed, pride, gluttony, lust, and sloth are part of human nature. It is only when we accept these mistakes that we can understand and be truly at peace and confident within one’s self,” FELIP added.

The album ends with the song “Ache,” which tackles redemption and acknowledgement, expecting to leave listeners with an ambivalent but hopeful feeling of melancholy.

It took seven months to write, record, and mix the tracks for the album. FELIP worked with Luke April of hip-hop group PLAYERTWO and his producer Isagani Palabyab.

The album also featured collaborations with Belgian-Filipino Cyra Gwynth for “Lust” and PLAYERTWO for “Gluttony.” FELIP previously collaborated with PLAYERTWO for “FLYYY” and “Pagdali.”

The singer-songwriter is slated to hold his first solo concert on July 27 at the Space at OneAyala in Makati.

He earlier announced activities for the album’s promotion in Japan, including a fansigning event in August and an album concert in September.

FELIP is known as the main dancer, lead rapper, and vocalist of P-pop group SB19. He launched his solo project with “Palayo” in 2021, and released his first solo EP “COM.PLEX” in 2023. – Rappler.com