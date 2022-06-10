Fete dela Musique goes live for first time in 2 years

COMEBACK. Fete dela Musique goes live for the first time in two years.

The free music festival will have stages in Intramuros, Siargao, El Nido, and Cebu

MANILA, Philippines – Fete dela Musique is heading back to the streets of Manila and more for its first in-person celebration since the pandemic started.

Entitled “Tara Allez!” (Let’s Go!), the annual free music festival is set to hold celebrations in Metro Manila, Palawan, Baguio, Cebu, and Siargao this June.

The main stage will be held at the Puerta Real Gardens in Intramuros on June 25, with Cheats, The Itchyworms, Lola Amour, Anima Tierra, and more set to perform.

Satellite stages will also be set up across the Philippines on different dates:

June 21 at Santa Fe Beachfront Playground in Siargao

June 25 at Draft Punk and La Vie in Cebu

June 26 and 28 at Kalye Artisano in El Nido

This year’s Fete will also feature French artists Marc Fichel, DJ Blutch, and Maxime Cozic.

Marc, a singer-songwriter and pianist, will perform at Sofitel in Pasay on June 23, at the main stage in Intramuros on June 25, and alongside The Voice Teens grand winner Cydel Gabutero in El Nido on June 26.

DJ Blutch will perform at Sofitel on June 24, in Intramuros on June 25 alongside a surprise Filipino movement act, and in Cebu on June 26 alongside Cebu-based artists.

Maxime, a dancer and choreographer, will perform an 18-minute solo piece as well as a collaboration with embodiment artist Dona Tumacder-Esteban and improv drum circle Bathala Na in El Nido on June 28.

Pocket stages will also pop up all over Metro Manila on June 24. Venues include Alchemy Bistro Bar, Archipelago Makati, Boogie, The Village Cafe in Parañaque, Commune, Elements Boutique Hotel, Futur:st, H&J Restaurant, The Social on Ebro, Skinny Mikes Sports Bar, and more.

Other performers include Basically Saturday Night, Johnny Alegre, Ean Mayor of UDD, Apartel, Coffeebreak Island with Bing Austria and Tuesday Vargas, and Tropical Depression.

Fete dela Musique is organized by Alliance Française de Manille, in partnership with the Embassy of France to the Philippines, B Side Productions, and the Department of Tourism. – Rappler.com