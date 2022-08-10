Fiji Blue is headed to Manila

Tickets will be available starting August 19!
MANILA, Philippines – Indie house duo Fiji Blue is bringing their Asia Tour 2022 to the Philippines for a one-night concert!
Concert organizer Wilbros Live announced on Wednesday, August 10, that Fiji Blue is performing at Samsung Hall on November 17, 2022.
Prices have yet to be announced, but tickets for the show will go on sale on August 19 via SM Tickets.
Composed of singer-songwriter Trevor Dering and producer Val Fritz, Fiji Blue is the duo behind well-loved hits “Waves,” “It Takes Two,” “Butterflies,” and “Outside.”
They released their album I Loved You, What Happened in July. – Rappler.com
