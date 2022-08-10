Fiji Blue is headed to Manila

Tickets will be available starting August 19!

MANILA, Philippines – Indie house duo Fiji Blue is bringing their Asia Tour 2022 to the Philippines for a one-night concert!

Concert organizer Wilbros Live announced on Wednesday, August 10, that Fiji Blue is performing at Samsung Hall on November 17, 2022.

Waves 🎶 It Takes Two 🎶 Butterflies

FIJI BLUE – Asia Tour '22 🍃☘️

MANILA • Nov 17 • Samsung Hall

Tickets on-sale Aug 19 via https://t.co/fjJo8W0TBP pic.twitter.com/W9g0hbOCaL — Wilbros Live (@WilbrosLive) August 10, 2022

Prices have yet to be announced, but tickets for the show will go on sale on August 19 via SM Tickets.

Composed of singer-songwriter Trevor Dering and producer Val Fritz, Fiji Blue is the duo behind well-loved hits “Waves,” “It Takes Two,” “Butterflies,” and “Outside.”

They released their album I Loved You, What Happened in July. – Rappler.com