WATCH: Multi-instrumentalist Gabba Santiago releases debut album

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Gabba Santiago releases his debut solo album “Recollections” at a launch event held on Saturday, July 29, opened by Oh! Flamingo, One Click Straight, and Ena Mori.

A stalwart in the Philippine indie music scene, Gabba is also set to perform at the inaugural SXSW Sydney festival on October 15-22. He will also conduct a series of tours in Manila and Baguio to promote his new album. – Rappler.com