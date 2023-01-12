Music
FKJ confirms return to Wanderland 2023

FKJ, who previously played in Wanderland 2018, joins Phoenix, Carly Rae Jepsen, and No Rome in the lineup

MANILA, Philippines – French multi-instrumentalist French Kiwi Juice, or FKJ, is the latest addition to the lineup for the Wanderland Music and Arts Festival 2023. 

The Manila-based arts and music festival made the announcement on Wednesday, January 11. 

FKJ previously played in the 2018 edition of Wanderland and also headlined a show for Karpos Live in 2019. 

He will be joining earlier announced artists Sunset Rollercoaster, Men I Trust, No Rome, Stephen Day, Balming Tiger, george, BLASTER, Leo Wang, August Wahh, and The Sundown in the two-day festival. Pop-rock band Phoenix and singer Carly Rae Jepsen will headline the show. 

The festival also hinted that more performers will still be announced. 

Wanderland will be held on March 4 and 5 at the Filinvest City Grounds. 

FKJ, or Vincent Fenton in real life, released his latest album V I N C E N T in 2022. – Rappler.com

