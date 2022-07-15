Former AOA member Shin Jimin signs with new agency

The South Korean rapper and singer is now signed with ALO MALO Entertainment

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean rapper and singer Shin Jimin is set to resume her career with a new agency, ALO MALO Entertainment, after almost two years out of the entertainment spotlight.

“We recently signed an exclusive contract with Shin Jimin,” ALO MALO Entertainment announced on Thursday, July 14, according to Soompi’s report. The agency also released a black and white profile shot of the artist along with the announcement.

Jimin’s comment on her new venture was also released through her agency.

“I’ve come to greet you from a new nest. Up until now, I have done a lot of thinking and taken time to look back on myself. Although I am still cautious, I will try to move forward step by step,” she said in Korean. Jimin also asked her fans to watch over her in the future.

The K-pop artist’s comeback excited her fans, who also expressed how much they look forward to her future activities.

Shin Jimin was a former member of the K-pop girl group AOA, which she left in July 2020. She left after her former bandmate Kwon Mina claimed that she had been bullied by her during their time together in the group.

Since then, Jimin stayed silent on social media for over a year and a half. In January 8, 2022, she surprised her fans when she returned to social media sharing a brand new song titled “Suddenly.”

On January 13, Jimin’s contract ended with AOA’s agency, FNC Entertainment. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.