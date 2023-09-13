FULL LIST: Winners, MTV Video Music Awards 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TAYLOR SWIFT. The singer accepts the Video of the Year Award during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12.

Taylor Swift dominates the 2023 MTV VMAs with nine wins, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year

MANILA, Philippines – The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) was held on Tuesday, September 12 (Wednesday, September 13, Manila time) at the Prudential Center in the US state of New Jersey.

Taylor Swift got nine wins out of her 11 nominations, including Artist of the Year, Video and Song of the Year for “Anti-Hero,” and Album of the Year for Midnights.

This brings the pop star’s VMAs overall tally to 23, second only to Beyoncé. MTV also said Swift is now tied for most wins in one night.

Shakira received the Video Vanguard Award while Sean “Diddy” Combs was named the Global Icon for this year’s VMAs.

The ceremony also featured performances from Cardi B, Demi Lovato, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Stray Kids, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and more. It also saw the reunion of ’90s boy band NSYNC.

Here’s the full list of winners:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR : Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

BEST NEW ARTIST: Ice Spice

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR: Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride”

BEST COLLABORATION: Karol G, Shakira – “TQG”

BEST POP: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

BEST HIP-HOP: Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

BEST R&B: SZA – “Shirt”

BEST ROCK: Måneskin – “The Loneliest”

BEST LATIN: Anitta – “Funk Rave”

BEST ALTERNATIVE: Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”

BEST AFROBEATS: Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

BEST K-POP: Stray Kids – “S-Class”

VIDEO FOR GOOD: Dove Cameron – “ Breakfast ”

Breakfast BEST DIRECTION: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

BEST CHOREOGRAPH: BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”

BEST ART DIRECTION: Doja Cat – “Attention”

BEST EDITING: Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

SHOW OF THE SUMMER: Taylor Swift

GROUP OF THE YEAR: BLACKPINK

SONG OF THE SUMMER: Jung Kook feat. Latto – “Seven”

ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Taylor Swift – Midnights

– Rappler.com