Gary Valenciano to perform at Eraserheads reunion concert

GUEST PERFORMER. Gary Valenciano meets with Eraserheads frontman Ely Buendia ahead of his appearance at the band's reunion concert.

The band's final reunion is set to happen on December 22

MANILA, Philippines – The Eraserheads reunion concert is already epic – even more so now that Mr. Pure Energy himself, Gary Valenciano, is set to make an appearance.

Aside from Gary, the concert is also set to guest Itchyworms’ Jazz Nicolas, Ciudad’s Mikey Amistoso, the AMP Orchestra, and even a hologram of late master rapper Francis M.

Directed by Gary’s son Paolo Valenciano, the concert is set to be the Eraserheads’ final reunion after breaking up in 2002.

The band’s former members have set out on separate careers since the break up: Ely Buendia with Apartel, Buddy Zabala with Moonstar88, Raymund Marasigan with Pedicab and Sandwich, and Marcus Adoro with Markus Highway. Their last reunion concert was held in March 2009.

The concert will run on December 22 at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque. It will also be available via livestream and pay-per-view. – Rappler.com