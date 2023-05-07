General Santos’ Lyka Estrella is ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan’ 6 grand winner

MANILA, Philippines – Lyka Estella emerged as the Tawag ng Tanghalan season six grand winner on Saturday, May 6.

The singer from General Santos City won the It’s Showtime singing competition after besting four other finalists: Nowi Alpuerto, Jezza Quiogue, Marko Rudio, and Villier Villalobo

🎙 CONGRATULATIONS sa ating Tawag ng Tanghalan Ika-6 na Taon Grand Champion – LYKA ESTRELLA! #TNT6AngHulingTapatan pic.twitter.com/XMN5ZDqpLh — Tawag Ng Tanghalan (@TNTABSCBN) May 6, 2023

At the finale, Lyka belted out her rendition of the Basil Valdez classic “Ngayon at Kailanman,” and Aerosmith’s “Dream On,” before wowing the crowd with a medley of Jessie J’s songs. She also earned a standing ovation from the judges after performing the medley.

Lyka was determined the winner by the judges after scoring 98.9%, with Alpuerto and Quiogue rounding up the top three.

🎙 [TOP 3 GRAND FINALISTS]



Madlang People! Ang ating Top 3 Grand Finalists – NOWI ALPUERTO, LYKA ESTRELLA, at JEZZA QUIOGUE! #TNT6AngHulingTapatan



WATCH LIVE HERE:https://t.co/C86Pnwctf1 pic.twitter.com/DbqBqUc6fg — Tawag Ng Tanghalan (@TNTABSCBN) May 6, 2023

As the winner, Lyka will take home a trophy, a P1-million cash prize, a P2.5 million-worth brand new house and lot, a recording contract with ABS-CBN music, and a talent management contract with Star Magic’s Polaris.

Previous Tawag ng Tanghalan winners include Noven Belleza, Janine Berdin, Elaine Duran, JM Yosures, and Reiven Umali. – Rappler.com