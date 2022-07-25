LOOK: Girls’ Generation drops 1st teaser for ‘FOREVER 1’ 

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop powerhouse Girls’ Generation released on Monday, June 25, the first teaser for their much-awaited seventh studio album FOREVER 1.

FOREVER 1 coincides with Girls’ Generation’s 15th anniversary celebration and marks their first full-group comeback in five years. The eight members last came together for their sixth album Holiday Night that was released in 2017.

Details about the title track and the number of songs included in FOREVER 1 have yet to be announced. The album will be released on August 8, with pre-orders starting June 25.

‘Top legend girl group’ Girls’ Generation is set to come back with their 7th full-length album, ‘FOREVER 1’, on August 8!

Presale for the album begins today, officially kicking off their 15 year anniversary comeback! — Girls' Generation (@GirlsGeneration) July 25, 2022

Prior to their upcoming album, the members of Girls’ Generation also reunited in their own variety show Soshi Tam Tam.

Girls Generation debuted in 2009 as a nine-member group, though former member Jessica Jung left in 2014. They are known for their songs “Into the New World,” “Gee,” “Lion Heart,” and “I Got A Boy.”

In 2019, members Seohyun, Tiffany, and Sooyoung announced they would be leaving the group’s agency SM Entertainment to pursue solo projects. – Rappler.com