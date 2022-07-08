GOT7’s BamBam to hold fansign events in Manila, Cebu

BamBam will also be performing in the 2022 K-POP Masterz concert

MANILA, Philippines – Ahgases, free up your calendars! GOT7’s BamBam will be holding fansign events in Manila and Cebu later this month, CDM Entertainment confirmed on Thursday, July 7.

You guessed it right! BamBam Fansign in the Philippines is happening & it'll be in TWO cities!🎉 Save the dates:



📆 7/26 | 6 PM | The Terraces, Ayala Center Cebu

📆 7/28 | 6 PM | Activity Center, Ayala Malls Manila Bay



More details soon💚#BamBamFansignMNL#BamBamFansignCEBU pic.twitter.com/uZRlVLOo2F — CDM Entertainment (@cdmentph) July 7, 2022

“You guessed it right! BamBam Fansign in the Philippines is happening and it’ll be in two cities!” they announced on Twitter.

The Thai rapper will be visiting The Terraces at Ayala Center Cebu on July 26 and the Activity Center of Ayala Malls Manila Bay on July 28. Both events will start at 6 pm.

Apart from the date and place of the event, CDM Entertainment has yet to announce further details.

The fansign events will come ahead of the 2022 K-POP Masterz concert where BamBam is also set to perform along with fellow GOT7 member Jackson Wang, and TREASURE. The concert will be held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on July 29.

Now how fortunate you'll be if @BamBam1A sees you for himself, here at Manila 👀 PH Ahgases, don't miss him out live at @MOAArena for #2022KpopMasterzInManila this July 29.



Grab your tickets on June 26, 12NN via @smtickets outlets nationwide or online via https://t.co/o9wvcxEY1v pic.twitter.com/k881HTdiaW — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) June 25, 2022

BamBam is a South Korean-based Thai singer and rapper who is also a member of the K-pop group GOT7. His last performance in the Philippines was in October 2019 for GOT7’s KEEP SPINNING world tour. Since GOT7 left their agency, JYP Entertainment, in January 2021, the members have been promoting as solo artists, before the group reunited for the album GOT7.

In June 2021, BamBam debuted as a solo artist with his first mini album riBBon with the title track of the same name. In January 2022, he released his second mini album, B, which includes “Who Are You” featuring SEULGI of Red Velvet, and the lead single “Slow Mo.” – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.