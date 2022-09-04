LOOK: GOT7’s JAY B to hold first solo concert in Manila in October

JAY B will be the fifth member of GOT7 to hold a show in the Philippines since July 2022

MANILA, Philippines – GOT7’s JAY B is bringing his Tape: Press Pause 2022 World Tour to the Philippines!

Concert promoter PULP Live World announced that the idol’s first solo concert in the country is happening on October 1 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Prices have yet to be announced, but tickets are set to go on sale on September 17, 12 pm via TicketNet outlets and website.

It’s time to Switch It Up! We know you’ve been waiting for this, Ahgases! @jaybnow_hr is finally coming to Manila for his first solo world tour. JAY B TAPE: PRESS PAUSE IN MANILA happening this October 1, 2022, 6PM at the @TheBigDome.#JAYBinMANILA2022 pic.twitter.com/9jb3hWuiAi — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) September 2, 2022

The upcoming Manila concert kicks off the Asia leg of JAY B’s world tour, following a concert in Seoul. Other stops include Bangkok, Jakarta, and Tokyo.

JAY B will be the fifth member of GOT7 to hold a show in the Philippines since July 2022. His fellow members – Jackson, BamBam, Youngjae, and Yugyeom – have performed for their Filipino Ahgases in separate shows over the past three months.

JAY B made his debut in 2012 as a member of the duo JJ Project alongside Jinyoung. In January 2014, the two became members of boy group GOT7. The group is known for hits “Hard Carry,” “Just Right,” “NOT BY THE MOON,” and “You Calling My Name.”

Following the group’s departure from JYP Entertainment in January 2021, JAY B signed an exclusive contract with H1GHR MUSIC. He made his official debut as a solo artist with the release of “Switch It Up” in May 2021.

In July 2022, JAY B parted ways with H1GHR MUSIC and signed with CDNZA. He is set to drop his second mini-album Be Yourself on September 21. – Rappler.com