GOT7 Youngjae’s agency denies dating rumors with Lovey

The agency says that Youngjae and Lovey are 'just colleagues in the music industry'

MANILA, Philippines – GOT7 vocalist Youngjae’s agency SUBLIME denied claims that the K-pop group member is dating solo artist Lovey.

“First of all, we inform you that Youngjae’s dating rumors are not true,” the agency said in a translated official statement from a Soompi report.

The news comes after Korean media outlet WIKITREE reported on Monday, June 27 that the pair are dating.

“The two are colleagues in music, and as they participated in each other’s albums, they are cheering on each other’s activities,” SUBLIME added.

Lovey’s 2021 song “hurry” from her four-track EP 🙂 features the GOT7 member.

The female solo artist also co-wrote the lyrics of his group’s latest hit “Drive Me to the Moon.”

Lovey posted a photo of the GOT7 track on her Instagram page to share her involvement in the composition of the track.

“Youngjae helped me a lot with this feat,” she wrote.

Youngjae made his latest comeback on June 21 with his five-track EP Sugar. He is set to come to Manila on July 23 for a fansigning event and concert at the New Frontier Theater, Cubao, Quezon City. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.