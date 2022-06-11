GOT7’s YOUNGJAE to hold fansign event in Manila

Something 'sweet' is coming your way! Here's how to join the fansign meet and where it will be held.

MANILA, Philippines – Are you ready, PH Ahgase? GOT7 member YOUNGJAE is heading to the Philippines for his first “Sugar” Fansign in Manila on July 23 at New Frontier Theater, Cubao, Quezon City.

CDM Entertainment announced that “something sweet is coming [our] way” in a Facebook post on Friday, June 10. To join the contest, fans must buy at least two copies of YOUNGJAE’s newest album via CDM Entertainment’s website from Sunday, June 12, to Friday, July 1, midnight. The winners will be announced on Sunday, July 3, at 9 pm.

If you’re among the top six spenders, perks await you, such as a guaranteed selfie with the K-pop star using your own cellphone, a fansign, and front row seat. If you land among the top seven to 12 spenders, you are also guaranteed a solo photo op with YOUNGJAE by the official photographer, a fansign, and front row seat.

The fansign event will also include a goodbye session, which is eligible for all attendees – attendees will be able to walk in front of YOUNGJAE one by one to wave goodbye. Album purchasers are also eligible to other exclusive treats, perks, and raffle draw prizes, as announced on CDM’s Facebook post.

“YOUNGJAE prepared more exciting surprises that you wouldn’t want to miss out!” CDM added.

YOUNGJAE, also known as Choi Young-jae, is the lead vocalist of the popular K-pop boy group comprised of six other members: Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, BamBam, and Yugyeom. GOT7 debuted in 2014 under JYP Entertainment with first EP, Got It? In 2021, the band no longer renewed their contracts with JYP Entertainment and signed with different agencies.

In May, GOT7 released comeback EP GOT7, the boys’ first release since 2021 single “Encore.” – Rappler.com