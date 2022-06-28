Aside from fan meeting, GOT7’s Youngjae to hold concert in Manila

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Ahgases are in for a treat as GOT7 member Youngjae is set to hold both a concert and a fan meeting at the New Frontier Theater on July 23.

It was in early June when Youngjae was first confirmed to hold a fansign event in Manila. To join the event, fans should buy at least two copies of the singer’s SUGAR album via CDM Entertainment’s website. Perks, such as a guaranteed selfie with the K-pop star using their own cellphone, a fansign, and a front row seat, await the top spenders, while a goodbye session will be available for all fansign attendees.

On Sunday, June 27, Youngjae announced his mini-concert tour titled SUGAR, which will include stops in Bangkok, Manila, and Singapore. The date and concert venue for the Manila stop is similar to the earlier announced date and venue for his fansign event.

2022 YOUNGJAE MINI CONCERT TOUR <SUGAR>



✔️ IN BANGKOK July 16~17

✔️ IN MANILA July 23

✔️ IN SINGAPORE July 31



Ticket sales start on July 2, and further details will be announced at a later time via official notice.#영재 #YOUNGJAE #SUGAR #YOUNGJAE_SUGAR #2022YOUNGJAE_MINICON pic.twitter.com/UG9BiNqK8o — 영재 YOUNGJAE (@YOUNGJAExArs) June 26, 2022

Following the announcement, Filipino fans took to social media to share their confusion as to whether the concert and fansign event would be a separate event, and if those who purchased slots for the fansign event could convert this to a concert ticket, instead.

On Monday, June 28, event organizer CDM Entertainment clarified that the concert is a separate event from the fansign. Tickets will be available starting July 2 via TicketNet.com.ph, TicketNet outlets, and CDM Entertainment website, with prices ranging from P3,000 to P8,500.

Note: This is a separate event from the fansign. All details & rules are decided and approved by artist management. Schedule of events is outside of our control and dependent on artist management.



More details will be posted soon. Thank you for your patience. — CDM Entertainment (@cdmentph) June 27, 2022

Additional details, such as the exact time of the concert and the fan meeting, have yet to be announced.

Youngjae made his debut as the lead vocalist of GOT7 in 2014. Following the group’s decision to no longer renew their contracts with JYP Entertainment in January 2021, the seven members have signed with different agencies and pursued solo careers. In May 2022, GOT7 reunited for their comeback EP GOT7, the boys’ first release since their February 2021 single “Encore.”

As a solo artist, Youngjae made his solo debut in October 2021 with the mini-album COLORS from Ars. He recently made a comeback with the mini-album SUGAR. – Rappler.com