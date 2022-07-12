GOT7’s Yugyeom is coming to Manila

YUGYEOM. The GOT7 member is heading to Manila.

Yugyeom is the fourth member of GOT7 scheduled for a Philippine visit

MANILA, Philippines – Another member of GOT7 is heading to Manila!

Yugyeom is set to perform at the New Frontier Theater on August 19 at 7 pm, according to a tweet from PULP Live World Production.

Tickets to the show will go on sale via Ticketnet on July 17 at 12 pm.

Yugyeom is the fourth member of GOT7 scheduled for a Philippine visit following BamBam, Jackson Wang, and Youngjae.

Jackson Wang and BamBam are performing with boy group TREASURE at the Mall of Asia Arena on July 29. BamBam will also be holding fansign events in Manila and Cebu ahead of the show.

Youngjae will also be heading to Manila for a fansign event at the New Frontier Theater on July 23.

Yugyeom debuted with GOT7 in 2014. He and the rest of the group left their former management JYP Entertainment in 2021, and signed with different agencies.

GOT7 released their eponymous comeback EP in May. – Rappler.com