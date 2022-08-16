Grim Reaper’s Steve Grimmet dies at 62

MANILA, Philippines – Grim Reaper frontman Steve Grimmett passed away on Monday, August 15. He was 62.

His son, Russ Grimmett, shared the news in a Facebook post. “Unfortunately, our dad passed away today and leaves a massive hole in the world and our hearts. We are utterly heartbroken. [Sleep] tight dad. We [will] always love you,” his announcement read.

His friends and colleagues from the world of heavy metal also took to Facebook to express their sympathies.

Wizards of Oz singer Mike Jurgen recalled how he “was only with him last [Wednesday] and he was in fine form.” “I am so gutted to say the least. [I’ve] just lost one of my dearest friends,” he wrote.

“[Rest in Peace] Steve Grimmett. [We] were looking forward to jamming and seeing our Brother soon,” posted CAGE and Death Dealer’s vocalist Sean Peck.

“I don’t want it to be true, I wish it wasn’t. What started off being a fan turned into a friendship as well as collaborating musically. Thank you for always supporting me and vouching for me in my endeavors. To record and collaborate with you was a privilege and an honor I will forever cherish. I’m getting tired of seeing my friends, colleagues, and people I look up to passing away. R.I.P. Steve Grimmett, I’ll miss you dearly brother. Thank you for your friendship,” said Steelwitch’s singer and guitarist Ed Gage.

Grimmett became a part of the heavy metal band Grim Reaper in 1982. Prior to their disbandment in 1988, the band released three albums See You In Hell (1983), Fear No Evil (1985) and Rock You To Hell (1987).

During this break, Grimmett fronted two more bands, Onslaught and Lionsheart. Finally, Grim Reaper reformed in 2006 and released two more albums, Walking In The Shadows (2016) and At The Gates (2019). – with reports from Bea Bertuldo/Rappler.com

Bea Bertuldo is a Rappler intern.