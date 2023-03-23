The Weeknd is ‘world’s most popular artist’ – Guinness World Records 

The Canadian singer is the first artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify

MANILA, Philippines – The Guinness World Records (GWR) hailed Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd as the “statistically most popular musician on the planet.”

The declaration came after the artist set two new Guinness World Records titles: most monthly listeners on Spotify and the first artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

According to the GWR report, the Canadian star, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, is statistically above his contemporaries and that “no one else even comes close.”

There's two new world records for @theweeknd as he has become the first artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners on @Spotify 👏https://t.co/Z2zCtVay8n — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 20, 2023

GWR noted that as of March 20, 2023, The Weeknd has 114 million monthly listeners on Spotify – a 30-million lead over second placer Miley Cyrus, who has 82.4 million.

Trailing behind them are Shakira (81.6 million), Ariana Grande (80.6 million), Taylor Swift (80.2 million), Rihanna (78.5 million), and his closest male challenger, Ed Sheeran (77.5 million).

GWR added that the increase in The Weeknd’s streaming figures was prompted by the release of his “Die For You” remix featuring Ariana Grande.

“Die For You” was initially released in 2016 as part of The Weeknd’s Starboy album. When the remix was released in February 2023, it peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

It's official! The Weeknd and Ariana Grande are set to release a remix of the hit song 'Die For You' on Friday, February 24. Both artists teased the remix through a TikTok of Ariana recording and producing her verse. https://t.co/UCYSte6a6Q pic.twitter.com/wqgPwqmxbP — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) February 23, 2023

It was in 2016 when The Weeknd received his first Guinness World Records titles. He was awarded the certificates for the most streamed album on Spotify in 2015 and the most consecutive weeks in the Top 10 of the Billboard’s Hot 100 by a solo male artist.

His hit songs include “Save Your Tears,” “Blinding Lights,” “After Hours,” “I Feel It Coming,” “love me harder,” and “Out of Time,” among others. – Rappler.com