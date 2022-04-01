WATCH: Harry Styles is back with brand new single ‘As It Was’

MANILA, Philippines – Grammy Award-winning artist Harry Styles is back with a new single, “As It Was.”

The singer released his single coupled with a new music video on Friday, April 1. The melancholic synth pop song is the lead single for his highly anticipated album Harry’s House, which is set to be released on May 20.

The vibrant music video was shot in London and directed by Ukrainian Grammy Award-nominated director Tanu Muino. In the video, Styles is seen in a glittery red jumpsuit showing his moves on a turntable with a female co-star and on brick city streets.

“Directing a Harry Styles video was a bucket list dream come true for me as he’s my favorite performer,” shared Tanu in a statement. “Shooting him was bittersweet as it was one of the happiest days of my life, but on the second day of the shoot, my country Ukraine was invaded, so you can imagine the insane emotions we had while shooting,” the director explained.

“Me and my team from Ukraine poured so much love into this video and you can see it on screen. It will be a music video I will never forget and now I can happily retire.”

Harry’s House is Harry Styles’ third solo studio album under Columbia Records, following his blockbuster sophomore album Fine Line. The album is set to have 13 tracks, which were recorded in the United Kingdom, Los Angeles, and Tokyo, from 2020 to 2021.

Styles, who rose to fame as a member of One Direction, will be performing “As It Was” for the first time as a headliner at the iconic Coachella Festival. He is also set to bring Love on Tour back on the road, with a show in Glasgow on June 11. – with reports from Samantha Onglatco/ Rappler.com

Samantha Onglatco is a Rappler intern