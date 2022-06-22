‘You’re a free man’: Harry Styles helps fan come out at concert

HARRY STYLES. The singer performs at NBC's 'Today Show' in May 2022.

Harry raises a rainbow flag above his head as he performs at London's Wembley Stadium

MANILA, Philippines – It’s a happy Pride month indeed for a lucky Harry Styles fan who attended his June 19 concert at London’s Wembley Stadium.

In between songs, Harry held up the fan’s sign, which read, “From Ono to Wembley help me come out.” Harry then returned the sign to the fan, and grabbed a rainbow flag.

“When this flag goes above my head, you are officially out. I think that’s how it works. When this sign goes over the head, you’re officially gay, my boy,” he said.

He then teased the crowd by running back and forth on the stage while holding the flag low in front of him.

“Nope, still straight,” he joked, before finally hoisting the flag up and declaring, “Congratulations, you’re a free man!”

Harry helps a fan come out tonight at Wembley Stadium – June 19 🏳️‍🌈 (via @calsmoodswings) #LoveOnTourWembley pic.twitter.com/or0BbRkg1K — HSD Love On Tour (@hsdlot) June 19, 2022

Harry was performing his second Love on Tour night in London. He also performed at the same venue on June 18, describing it in a tweet as “one of my favorite shows we’ve ever played.”

He is set to tour various European cities throughout July, before heading to North America, where he is scheduled to perform in Toronto, New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Chicago, and more. – Rappler.com