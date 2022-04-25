Hayley Williams performs ‘Misery Business’ with Billie Eilish at Coachella 2022

The two also covered Eilish's 'Happier Than Ever'

MANILA, Philippines – American singer-songwriter Hayley Williams surprised the attendees of the 2022 Coachella Music Festival when she joined Billie Eilish onstage to perform Paramore’s “Misery Business” and Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” on Sunday, April 24 (Saturday, April 23 in the US).

The crowd was ecstatic as Eilish welcomed Williams to the stage. The two hugged in joy, after which Williams exclaimed, “This is my first Coachella. Woah, woah! Thanks for sharing this with me – this is sick!”

They went on to perform an acoustic version of “Misery Business,” Paramore’s controversial 2007 song that Williams and the band retired from their live sets in 2018, following debates on its “anti-feminist” lyrics: “Once a whore, you’re nothing more, I’m sorry that’ll never change.”

In 2020, Williams reaffirmed through her Instagram stories that “Misery Business,” despite being one of the band’s biggest songs, “shouldn’t be used to promote anything having to do with female empowerment or solidarity.”

Later in the set, Williams returned to duet the 20-year-old Los Angeles native’s hit song “Happier Than Ever,” released in July of 2021.

Eilish and Williams’ surprise duet quickly trended online. – with reports from Euna Regaspi/Rappler.com

Euna Regaspi is a Rappler intern under the Life & Style and Entertainment section.