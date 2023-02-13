HONNE to hold shows in Manila, Cebu, and Davao

Their May 2023 shows will be HONNE's fifth visit in the Philippines overall

MANILA, Philippines – Duo Andy Clutterbuck and James Hatcher, better known as HONNE, are coming back to the Philippines.

The pair announced on Monday, February 13, that they’re set to hold one-night shows in Manila, Cebu, and Davao.

They will perform at the Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City first on May 10, before flying to Davao for a show on May 12 at the USEP Gymnasium and Cultural Center. They’re closing their tour in the country with a show at the Waterfront Hotel in Cebu on May 14.

Asia! We are incredibly excited to announce our May 2023 Asia tour. It’s been almost 4 years since we’ve visited many of you, so this will be a really special one.



Pre-sale starts tomorrow, Valentine’s Day, February 14th at 10am local time on https://t.co/wXLkLQb42t❤️ pic.twitter.com/THQuY42Q2Y — HONNE (@hellohonne) February 13, 2023

Ticket prices have yet to be announced, but they will be available via TicketNet website starting February 14, 10 am for the pre-sale. The general on-sale begins on February 17, 10 am.

Aside from the Philippines, the pair’s Asia tour also include stops in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taipei, and Kuala Lumpur.

The upcoming May 2023 concerts will serve as HONNE’s first visit in the Philippines since 2019, and fifth show overall.

HONNE are known for their songs, “Warm On A Cold Night,” “Location Unknown,” “Day 1,” “Good Together,” and “Crying Over You.” They released their latest album Let’s Just Say The World Ended A Week From Now, What Would You Do? in 2021. – Rappler.com