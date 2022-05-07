U-KISS’ Hoon, ex-Girl’s Day member Hwang Ji-seon are getting married

MARRIAGE. K-pop stars Hoon and Ji-seon are expected to wed in May.

The wedding is already happening in May!

MANILA, Philippines – Two K-pop stars are tying the knot soon!

U-KISS’ Hoon and former member of Girl’s Day Hwang Ji-seon (Jisun) are getting married, as announced by Hoon’s agency Tango Music in a statement on Friday, May 6.

“After meeting in a past project, Hoon and Hwang Ji-seon have promised forever after a long period of dating,” Tango Music said. The couple will hold a private wedding in Seoul on May 29 with their parents and close acquaintances.

“As they embark on a special life start following this precious decision, we ask that you give warm encouragement and blessings for their future,” the agency added.

Hoon also posted a handwritten letter to his fans, saying that he was initially very nervous to announce the news as he didn’t want to worry his fans who “might feel upset.”

He then said that he has a girlfriend he’s dating, and “grew determined to spend forever with the person who, more than anything, respects [his] work, helps [his] family, and really, really cherishes the fans who love and support me.”

Hoon also reassured his fans that he would not be leaving U-KISS, and thanked them for their love and support.

Hoon (Yeo Hoon-min) joined K-pop boy band U-KISS in 2011. They were formed in 2008 and debuted in 2009 with single “Man Man Ha Ni.” U-KISS is currently comprised of Hoon, Soohyun, and Kiseop, who recently renewed their contracts with Tango Music.

Hwang Ji-seon made her K-pop debut as part of girl group Girl’s Day in 2010, but left two months after. In 2011, she came out as JN in another group, New.F.O., which disbanded in 2012. Ji-seon joined four-member band S#aFLA in 2018. – Rappler.com