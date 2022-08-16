Hyolyn is coming to Manila

MANILA, Philippines – Another K-pop star is set to serenade Fiilipino fans! K-pop soloist Hyloyn is headed to Manila to perform at the 2022 Popstival.

The upcoming music event will bring together a line-up of K-pop and P-pop stars. It is scheduled for October 21 at the CCP Open Grounds in Pasay City.

Hyolyn is the first act on the lineup to be confirmed by Neuwave Events and Productions – the same group that staged the “Be You” concert with Red Velvet, BINI, and BGYO in July.

They will be announcing more acts in the coming weeks.

Hyolyn made her K-pop debut in 2010 as a member of the girl group Sistar, which disbanded in 2017. In 2013, she made her solo debut, releasing her album Love & Hate. She is featured on the soundtrack of various K-dramas, including Master’s Sun and My Love from the Star, and is also the voice behind the Korean version of “Let It Go” from Disney’s Frozen. – Rappler.com