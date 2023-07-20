Ice Seguerra to open for Alanis Morissette’s PH concerts

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'I grew up listening to her music,' Seguerra says about the international rockstar

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino singer-songwriter Ice Seguerra is set to open for international rockstar Alanis Morissette’s upcoming concerts in Manila.

“I grew up listening to her music,” the Filipino artist wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, July 19.

“I hope to see you all on Aug 1 and 2 at the MOA Arena! Let’s all celebrate the one and only, Alanis Morissette!!!!” he added.

On March 21, Ovation Productions announced the Canadian-American singer’s highly-anticipated concerts at the Mall of Asia Arena on August 1 and 2. The shows will be held in celebration of Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill anniversary tour, which was postponed due to COVID-19.

While Day 1 concert tickets have already sold out, Day 2 concert tickets are still up for grabs at the SM Tickets website, with prices ranging from P2,750 to P14,750.

Jagged Little Pill was released in 1995 and is considered Morissettes’s claim to stardom. It produced songs “Ironic,” “You Oughta Know,” and “Hand in My Pocket,” and won Best Rock Album and Album of the Year at the 38th Grammy Awards.

Seguerra rose to fame when his single “Pagdating ng Panahon” became a major hit in 2001. –Rappler.com