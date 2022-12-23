Music
IN PHOTOS: The Eraserheads ‘Ang Huling El Bimbo’ Reunion Concert

Stephen Lavoie/Rappler

The Filipino rock legends played to an entire sea of nostalgia-driven fans

MANILA, Philippines – Arguably the biggest Filipino musical event of 2022 has just concluded, and concert-goers are still coming down from their “Huling El Bimbo” high.

Legendary Filipino rock icons The Eraserheads held their final reunion concert on Thursday, December 22, at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City, to an entire sea of nostalgia-driven fans. (READ: ‘Ang Huling El Bimbo:’ Eraserheads reunites for the perfect last show)

Here are some photos from that historical night:

SHRED. Eraserheads frontman Ely Buendia. Stephen Lavoie/Rappler
THE GIANT E. The stage design was intense and immense. Stephen Lavoie/Rappler
OUR BUDDY. Eraserheads bassist Buddy Zabala. Stephen Lavoie/Rappler
FOOTAGE. A sea of nostalgic fans and their cellphones. Stephen Lavoie/Rappler
HANDS UP. Eraserheads drummer Raymund Marasigan. Stephen Lavoie/Rappler
E FOR EXTRA. The giant reverse E was a stage design triumph. Stephen Lavoie/Rappler
HISTORIC. Were you in this sea of fans? Stephen Lavoie/Rappler

