IN PHOTOS: The Eraserheads ‘Ang Huling El Bimbo’ Reunion Concert

The Filipino rock legends played to an entire sea of nostalgia-driven fans
MANILA, Philippines – Arguably the biggest Filipino musical event of 2022 has just concluded, and concert-goers are still coming down from their “Huling El Bimbo” high.
Legendary Filipino rock icons The Eraserheads held their final reunion concert on Thursday, December 22, at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City, to an entire sea of nostalgia-driven fans. (READ: ‘Ang Huling El Bimbo:’ Eraserheads reunites for the perfect last show)
Here are some photos from that historical night:
– Rappler.com
