Indonesia’s most-streamed artist Pamungkas to headline PH music show Gimme Shelter

The show also features local artists Ben&Ben, Munimuni, Cheats, and She’s Only Sixteen

MANILA, Philippines – Indonesia’s most-streamed artist on Spotify for 2021 is set to headline Gimme Shelter, an upcoming outdoor music show by GNN Entertainment that also features local artists Ben&Ben, Munimuni, Cheats, and She’s Only Sixteen.

The show is happening on Saturday, August 6, at 123 Block in Mandala Park in Mandaluyong.

“Named after The Rolling Stones’ classic 1969 single, Gimme Shelter recognizes the impact of live music as home to a lot of people, and in many aspects, serves as a reprieve from the agonizing uncertainty that defined the early years of the pandemic,” said GNN Entertainment producer Milley Habito in a statement.

“Somehow, we’re bringing back the homey and comforting vibe of attending live shows, where patrons are excited to experience a music gig in a venue filled with strangers and familiar faces,” she said.

Pamungkas is a Jakarta-based singer-songwriter whose hit single “To The Bone” peaked at number one on Spotify Indonesia’s Top 50 chart and at number five on Spotify Philippines’ Top 50 chart.

He will be touring Southeast Asia to promote his fourth studio album Birdy.

Gimme Shelter will mark his first performance in the Philippines.

The gig will also see Ben&Ben returning to the live stage ahead of their North American tour and their concert at the CCP Open Grounds.

Gimme Shelter will be the first in a series of shows produced by GNN Entertainment inspired by song titles of classic pop/rock songs.

Tickets are pre-selling via this link at an early bird rate of P950 for a limited time. The regular rate is P1,050.– Rappler.com