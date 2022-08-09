INFINITE’s Kim Sung-kyu to undergo jaw surgery

The K-pop singer sustains a chin injury and is scheduled for surgery within the week

MANILA, Philippines – Kim Sung-kyu of K-pop boy group INFINITE will undergo surgery for a jaw fracture, his agency DoubleH TNE announced on Monday, August 8.

“While going about his day-to-day life on Sunday, August 7, Kim Sung-kyu sustained a chin injury and went to a nearby hospital emergency room to undergo detailed examinations,” the official statement reads as translated by Soompi.

According to DoubleH TNE, Sung-kyu will undergo surgery for the jaw fracture within the week. After the surgery, he will need treatment for a period of time.

The agency also said that they will be prioritizing Sung-kyu’s health and quick recovery, so that he can meet his fans in good health after he has stably recovered.

At the end of the statement, the agency expressed their gratitude towards Sung-kyu’s fans who have “always sent endless love” to him. “We will inform you about his post-surgery recovery progress at a later time,” they promised.

Kim Sung-kyu is the leader and main vocalist of South Korean group INFINITE. He released his solo album Savior in April, and is currently appearing as Charlie in the musical Kinky Boots. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.