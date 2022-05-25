Save the dates! International acts coming to PH for a concert in 2022, 2023

MANILA, Philippines – After two long silent years on the live music front, the Philippines has now opened its doors to local and foreign acts as the country began hosting music festivals and offline concerts.

From your favorite K-pop groups to Hollywood bands, these artists have announced their much-anticipated return to the country to meet and perform for their Filipino fans – all while observing safety protocols, of course!

Whether your bank accounts are ready for this or not, we’ve listed down the concert dates that you should definitely add to your calendar:

SHINee’s Key, NCT DREAM, ALICE, WEi

K-pop fans, rejoice! True to its name, four big K-pop acts will kickstart the country’s live concert scene through the Begin Again: KPOP Edition concert happening on May 29 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Tickets range from P3,250 to P10,250 and can be bought through TicketNet.

NCTzen! Have you seen the news? 😁 JISUNG said he can't wait to be back here!



Join him and NCT DREAM at #BeginAgain_KPOP this May 29 💚



Hurry and get your tickets now! 👉 https://t.co/UgcMQL2E5r pic.twitter.com/ft7Daw9FcU — CDM Entertainment (@cdmentph) May 18, 2022

They have the power to heal the world with their beautiful vocals. ❤ ALICE is flying away and meeting PH BLRIS at #BeginAgain_KPOP!



Watch their special message for you: pic.twitter.com/At2ZUwzSwR — CDM Entertainment (@cdmentph) May 21, 2022

Maybe it's not too bad because WEi is finally coming to Manila. 🥳 Watch their message for PH RUi below. ▶️#BeginAgain_KPOP pic.twitter.com/cjPOV88r1h — CDM Entertainment (@cdmentph) May 23, 2022

Red Velvet

The five-piece hitmakers from SM Entertainment will reportedly be part of the BE YOU concert set for July 22 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. The event, which will serve as an “extraordinary celebration for people with special needs,” will also be headlined by P-pop acts BINI, BGYO, and Lady Pipay.

Details for ticket prices and selling have yet to be announced.

IPITI proudly presents "BE YOU" The World Will Adjust An extraordinary celebration for People with Special Needs.



Join us on 7/22 at 7PM, SM MOA with our special guests, @RVsmtown

, #BGYO, #BINI, @realladypipay

and many more.



Stay tuned for tickets and other details! pic.twitter.com/jD4eajFXrz — Be You (@beyouofficial_) May 16, 2022

All Time Low

After five years, American rock band All Time Low is returning to the Philippines for a one-night concert on August 15 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. Filipino rock band Chicosci will also be joining the show.

Tickets are priced at P9,500 for Royalty sections, P6,500 for VIP A, P5,000 for VIP B, P4,500 for Lower Box A, and P3,500 for Lower Box B, and are available at SM Tickets website.

The Maine

In celebration of the group’s 15th anniversary and the release of their eight studio album XOXO: From Love and Anxiety in Real Time, The Maine is performing at Skydome, SM North EDSA on August 27.

Tickets are priced at P4,500 for Platinum sections, P3,000 for Gold sections, and P2,500 for Silver sections. All tickets come with a special meet-and-greet session with the band.

Been a long wait, hasn't it? We hope you're ready — because @themaine's bringing you back love in real time this August 27, 2022 at the Skydome, @smnorthedsa. Tickets go on sale starting May 1 via @smtickets and @minimall_ph, nationwide/online.#TheMaineinManila2022 pic.twitter.com/AbyKfQ25dk — PULP Live World (@PULPLiveWorld) March 30, 2022

(G)I-DLE

Filipino NEVERLANDs are in for a treat as K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE is finally coming to the Philippines for the first time. Their 2020 world tour might have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the group is now ready to perform for their Filipino fans on September 11!

Additional information such as concert venue and ticketing details have yet to be announced.

Boys Like Girls

After postponing their initial April 2020 concert, Boys Like Girls is now set to return to the Philippines for a three-night concert in Manila and Cebu. The American rock band will be performing at the New Frontier Theater on October 10 and 11, and then flying to Skyhall, SM Seaside Cebu on October 12.

Prices range from P2,500 to P4,000 at SM Tickets. Those who purchased for the initial 2020 event are still eligible to attend the concert.

Justin Bieber

This is not a drill, Filipino Bielibers! After a decade and a year of waiting, pop superstar Justin Bieber is coming back to the Philippines for a one-night concert at the CCP Open Grounds on October 29.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 am on May 30, via ovationtickets.com and SMTickets.com. Prices are from P2,695 to P18,850.

BREAKING NEWS: JUSTIN BIEBER LIVE IN MANILA!

Tickets on Sale May 30, 2022

From AEG Presents and Ovation Productions@justinbieber #JusticeTourPH



Ticket Prices: 18,850 / 16,210 / 13,570 / 10,410 / 8,290 / 6,180 / 4,490 / 2,695



To reserve call: 0928-502-5959 pic.twitter.com/KV12uDsHHr — Ovation Productions (@ovationprod) May 25, 2022

LANY

Ready to sing along as the “ILYSB” hitmakers are heading back to Manila in November! Exact details have yet to be announced but LANY teased that their Asia tour stops include Manila, Taipei, Singapore, Bangkok, and more.

Avril Lavigne

Hey, hey, you, you – we’re finally seeing Avril Lavigne again! The punk pop queen was initially scheduled to perform in Manila in May 2020, but the show has been repeatedly pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new date of her show is now set on November 3 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Tickets for the original concert date are still valid. Prices range from P1,050 to P8,925 and can be purchased through TicketNet.

[Announcement]

𝐀𝐯𝐫𝐢𝐥 𝐋𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐞 – 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐥𝐚

New Date: November 3, 2022

Venue: Smart Araneta Coliseum pic.twitter.com/XE0Kgrvfpr — Wilbros Live (@WilbrosLive) March 31, 2022

Russ

American rapper Russ is bringing his The Journey is Everything world concert tour at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on November 5. This marks Russ’ second time performing in the Philippines after his 2019 concert.

Prices range from P1,500 to P4,500 and are available at SM Tickets.

Alanis Morissette

After several postponements, American-Canadian singer Alanis Morissette is returning to the Philippines for a two-night concert on November 18 and 19 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The shows were initially slated for April 6 and 7, 2020 as part of her Jagged Little Pill anniversary world tour.

Tickets are available at SM Tickets, with prices ranging from P2,870 to P13,460.

Westlife

Irish group Westlife is bringing their Wild Dreams Tour to the Smart Araneta Coliseum on February 20, 2023. The beloved ‘90s band last performed in the Philippines in 2019.

Tickets for The Wild Dreams Tour will be on sale by June 4 at 10 am via TicketNet, with prices ranging from P1,575 to P13,650.

🇵🇭🇮🇩 To all our fans in the Philippines and Indonesia we are thrilled to announce that we will be playing shows in Manila and Jakarta early next year! Tickets for Manila go on sale on 4/6 and this Saturday 28/5. We hope to see you all there dancing along with us ✨💛 pic.twitter.com/1Gzz5W0YWQ — Westlife (@westlifemusic) May 24, 2022

Which of these concerts are you most excited about? – Rappler.com