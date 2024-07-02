Rappler Talk Entertainment: Autotelic’s time in the music industry

Ahead of their Fête de la Musique PH 2024 main stage set, the members of pop-rock band Autotelic speak to Rappler about their career milestones and what's yet to come

MANILA, Philippines – Known for tracks like “Laro,” “Languyin,” and “Takipsilim,” OPM band Autotelic has established itself as one of the most well-loved pop-rock collectives in the country.

In this episode of Rappler Talk Entertainment, Autotelic’s Josh Villena, Ted Vargas, and Gep Macadaeg speak to lifestyle and entertainment reporter Juno Reyes ahead of their Fête de la Musique PH 2024 main stage set to reflect on their time in the music industry.

The band members look back on the success of their 2016 album, Papunta Pabalik, and also share details of their upcoming releases that fans can look forward to.

Watch this episode here on Wednesday, July 3, at 4 pm, or check it out on Rappler’s Facebook and YouTube! – Rappler.com