Rappler Talk Entertainment: Daniel Paringit on debut album ‘Checkpoints’

LIVE

Just a few months after his Rappler Live Jam debut, singer-songwriter Daniel Paringit returns to the Rappler HQ to talk about his debut album

MANILA, Philippines – Rising singer-songwriter Daniel Paringit has been embarking on his solo career for three years already, having released hits like “Walang Hangganan,” “Dinggin,” and “Sayo” in the process.

In this episode of Rappler Talk Entertainment, Paringit sits down with entertainment reporter Juno Reyes to talk about how he got into singing and songwriting, as well as the process behind creating his debut album, Checkpoints.

Watch this episode here on Thursday, August 15, at 1 pm, or check it out on Rappler’s Facebook and YouTube! – Rappler.com