Rappler Talk Entertainment: Jamie Miller on new music, collab with SB19’s Stell

MANILA, Philippines – Pop singer-songwriter Jamie Miller is now in the Philippines, here to meet his Filipino fans and promote his upcoming second EP, The Things I Left Unsaid!

Rappler entertainment editor Marguerite de Leon sat down with the “Here’s Your Perfect” singer to chat on his new music, collaborating with Filipino artists such as Moira dela Torre and SB19’s Stell, and his advice for budding singer-songwriters.

Jamie will be holding a fan meet at the UP Town Center Activity Center on Saturday, September 30 at 5 pm, and his EP The Things I Left Unsaid, with singles “No Matter What” and “Maybe Next Time,” will be launching on October 4.

