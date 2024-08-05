Rappler Talk Entertainment: Jolianne on new single, finding her love for music

Jolianne talks about how she got into music, how she's evolved as an artist, as well as her latest single, 'I'll Be Somebody You Want'

MANILA, Philippines – Cebuana singer-songwriter Jolianne entered the limelight in 2015 when she was a contestant on The Voice Kids 2. Since then, she has come to be known for her soulful R&B sound, with releases like “Irises,” “Sublime,” and “Sweet Memories,” among others.

In this episode of Rappler Talk Entertainment, the “Halfway There” singer sits down with entertainment reporter Juno Reyes to talk about how she developed an interest in making music, how she’s evolved as an artist, as well as her latest single, “I’ll Be Somebody You Want.”

