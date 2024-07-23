Rappler Talk Entertainment: Paolo Sandejas on new single, future plans

The "BLOOM" singer talks about his newest single "sirens," what it was like working on his past releases, and the new journey that lies ahead for him

MANILA, Philippines – Paolo Sandejas made waves in the local music scene for his fresh indie-pop sound. Having performed at several major shows like Taiwan’s Golden Melody Awards and at homegrown music festival Wanderland 2024, the singer-songwriter is celebrated for his hits “Sorry,” “Different Shade of Blue,” and “Sway,” among others.

In this episode of Rappler Talk Entertainment, Sandejas sits down with entertainment reporter Juno Reyes to talk about his newest single “sirens,” what it was like working on his past releases, as well as the new journey that lies ahead for him.

Watch this episode here on Tuesday, July 23, at 4 pm