WATCH: SB19 talks about new era, upcoming EP ‘PAGTATAG’

Four years into their career, how do SB19 members explore new things?

MANILA, Philippines – P-pop powerhouse SB19 continues to break new ground with its upcoming EP PAGTATAG!

Ken, Stell, Josh, Pablo, and Justin sit down with Rappler’s Jaira Roxas and share insights on this new era in their careers – from putting up their own company and being self-managed, to producing their new EP.

The boys also talk about how they explored new things in their music, and how grateful they are for the support of the P-pop community for their comeback.

Watch the full interview here. – Rappler.com