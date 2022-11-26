‘Flashdance… What A Feeling’ singer Irene Cara dies at 63

MANILA, Philippines – American singer and actress Irene Cara dies at age 63 in her Florida home.

On the morning of Saturday, November 26, Cara’s passing was announced by her publicist on the singer’s official Twitter page. The post said that her cause of death is still unknown, and that more information will be released once available.

This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can't believe I've had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I'll be reading each and every one of them and know she'll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans. – JM pic.twitter.com/TsC5BwZ3fh — Irene Cara (@Irene_Cara) November 26, 2022

“She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films,” her publicist writes. Details on the funeral services and a memorial for her fans have yet to be released.

Cara’s publicist shared in a follow-up tweet that the two were working on “amazing projects that would have made her and her fans incredibly happy.”

“Her manager and I will finish them. She’d want that,” the publicist added.

Cara was best known for the song “Flashdance… What a Feeling” from the 1983 film Flashdance, which she sang and co-wrote. The song earned her an Academy Award for Best Original Song and a Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 1984.

She was also known for singing “Fame,” the title song from the 1980 film of the same name. Apart from the song, Cara also played the role of Coco Hernandez in the film.

Other hits from the 80’s singer include “Out Here on My Own,”Why Me?,” and “Anyone Can See.” Apart from her singing career, Cara was also a prolific actress, having been part of stage productions such as Jesus Christ Superstar and The Wiz. Cara also played the lead role in the 1976 movie Sparkle. – Rappler.com